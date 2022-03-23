How is Dan from Storage Wars doing? Health update and IG explored













After Storage Wars star Dan Doston was hospitalised in 2014, supporters are wondering how he is doing now following the recent release of a new A&E series. The show is back in 2022 as of March 8th and fans will likely be glad to see Dan and his wife, Laura, on-screen again.

Discover Dan’s updated health as we explore his Instagram and provide ways to watch the new series of the hit show, Storage Wars.

What happened to Dan from Storage Wars?

In 2014, Storage Wars auctioneer Dan Doston suffered a double brain aneurysm.

He was hospitalised and recovered from surgery after collapsing in his home in June 2014.

His wife Laura Doston saved his life by performing CPR and the pair have since become strong advocates for learning the vital technique.

Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Reportedly, Laura first learned CPR when she was a member of the girl scouts and Dan now credits her quick thinking with saving his life.

When he recovered, Dan made an important life decision to give up on smoking cigarettes after doing so for 40 years to reduce the risk of a repeat incident.

How is Dan from Storage Wars doing now?

After Dan made a positive recovery, fans are wondering what exactly he is up to now…

Dan Doston and his wife were the regular auctioneers for Storage Wars since the series premiered in 2010 despite departing from the show in season 10 due to budget cuts.

However, the couple now stars in a new series of A&E’s Storage Wars which premiered on March 8th, 2022.

The hit show presents America’s favourite treasure hunters continuing the search for valuable repossessed storage lockers.

@aetv took to Instagram with the news that Storage Wars is back and ‘bidder’ than ever.

Watch the new season of Storage Wars on A&E!

Explore the auctioneer’s Instagram

Over on Instagram, @dandotson_ is categorised as a public figure and describes himself in his bio as a Celebrity Auctioneer.

The star often shares content relating to his role. His wife, @paytheladylaura, also frequently updates the popular pair’s fans.

Aside from Storage Wars, the couple undertake other business ventures such as American Auctioneers and Storage Auctions.

Dan and Laura also show a lot of love for their dogs on the ‘gram. Judging by Dan’s Instagram and Twitter accounts in 2022, he’s doing better health-wise. He has almost 100K followers across Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

