How long have Tarek and Heather El Moussa been together?











HGTV star Tarek El Moussa remarried in December 2021. The Flip or Flop star has been in the property industry for around two decades. He and his ex-wife Christina Haack are maintaining a professional relationship on HGTV as well as co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

In 2021, Taylor and Brayden officially got a “bonus mom” as their father married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. Selling Sunset fans will remember when Heather first mentioned Tarek in season 2. But, how long have Tarek and Heather been together?

Who are Tarek and Heather El Moussa?

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are both real estate agents and reality TV stars.

Tarek rose to fame on HGTV’s Flip or Flop back in 2013 and he still hosts the show today with his ex-wife.

Heather is a real estate agent who has appeared as a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset since season 1 which premiered in 2019.

How long have Tarek and Heather been together?

Tarek and Heather got married on October 23rd, 2021.

They met in July 2019 which means they have been together for over two years. They made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019.

Heather and Tarek’s wedding was captured by HGTV and the couple have shared their special day with the world on Heather and Tarek’s The Big I Do.

How did the real estate couple meet?

Speaking to Maya Vander on Selling Sunset season 2, Heather revealed some details about her new relationship. She said that she’d been in a “bubble of love” and that “it happened really fast with us“.

She described Tarek as her “best friend” and that she found him “kind, real and endearing“.

They met on Fourth of July weekend in 2019 and just a month in, Heather said: “When you know, you know, right?“

Selling Sunset season 4 saw Tarek appear on the show alongside Heather at Mary and Jason’s dog birthday party.

