Despite entering its 19th series this year, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here remains as popular as ever and is set for a big boost in 2019 as the dynamic hosting duo of Ant and Dec have been reunited.

Joining the returning Ant McPartlin is 2019’s cast of celebrities which features some huge star names this time around.

While the additions of Caitlyn Jenner and Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle have been popular additions, there is one celeb who is already many fans’ favourite to win series 19, Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright.

Wright is arguably the best-known star in 2019’s cast of celebs, especially among the show’s UK audience, as a footballer-turned-pundit but just what was Ian Wright like as a player?

Ian Wright’s footballing career

Unlike the professional footballers of today, who are scouted and trained up from childhood, Ian Wright’s professional career didn’t begin until he was almost 22 years old.

After a brief spell with semi-professional side Greenwich Borough, Ian Wright’s career took off in August 1985 when he signed for Crystal Palace in the Second Division as it was at the time.

After a six-year stay at Palace, Wright moved to Arsenal where his career took another step up. It’s at Arsenal where Wright truly made his name where he scored a hugely impressive 185 goals in 288 matches for the Gunners, leaving him third in the club’s all-time top scorers list.

Following his departure from Arsenal in 1998, Wright played for a handful of clubs to see out his career including West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley.

How many England caps did Ian Wright win?

In total Ian Wright earned 33 caps for England.

As well as boasting an incredible club career, Ian Wright was also a recurring member of the England squad throughout the 1990s and earned an impressive 33 caps, scoring an acceptable nine goals in the process, the most famous of which arguably came against Italy in 1997.

The fan-favourite to win I’m a Celeb

Like most sportsmen and women to have come before, Ian Wright has quickly become a fan-favourite on I’m a Celebrity, not least for his hilarious reaction to a rather large eight-legged hitchhiker.

Wright’s terrified reaction has clearly struck a chord with several viewers with one calling him “my spirit animal” after his screaming departure from the car.

Viewers have quickly taken to Wright for his likeable personality with several fans of Twitter praising the casting.

One fan said, “How can you not like Ian Wright?” while another commented “most likeable person on there.”

It’s clear that I’m a Celeb’s fanbase has warmed to Ian Wright quickly, just as it did with Jimmy Bullard in 2014 before the former footballer became involved in a bullying controversy.

The question on many people’s mind is whether or not we’ll all have the same opinion of Ian Wright when the 2019 series comes to an end.

