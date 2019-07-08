Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Kardashian-Jenner family could be one of the most envied families in the world. From their style to their toned bodies, business success and more, everyone wants a piece of the action.

The family have been airing on our TV screens for over a decade with momager Kris leading the way, as always. Through the trials and tribulations of being in the media spotlight, starting families of their own and running multiple companies, we get a look in on the life of the rich and famous.

The show is never short of drama with season 16 of KUWTK coming out in early 2019 seeing the break down of Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her daughter’s father Tristan Thompson.

It’s really never been easier to keep up with the Kardashians. So, how many seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are on Hulu?

How many seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are on Hulu?

For anyone who doesn’t know, Hulu is a US streaming service much like the UK’s Hayu.

A Hulu subscription costs just $5.99 per month and also gives you access to on-demand channels and shows.

As of July 2019, seasons 1-15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are available to watch on Hulu. According to Decider.com, you can expect season 16 of the show to appear on Hulu in November 2019.

There’s no contract involved, you can cancel anytime or switch plans and they’re currently offering a free month-long trial!

How else can I watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

If you don’t want to wait until November to watch KUWTK then head over to the Hayu player where seasons 1-16 are ready to watch.

A Hayu subscription is available to viewers in the UK, Canada and more and costs around £4.99 per month.

Alternatively, if you’re watching from the USA you can watch KUWTK season 16 on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

Episodes cost around $2 each or you can buy the whole season for $24.99.

Can I watch every season of KUWTK in order?

Yes, of course! The last ten years of the Kardashian’s lives are available to watch any time.

Using any of the subscription or pay-per-episode options listed above, you can watch every episode of KUWTK back to back.

The series, which started in 2007, is made up of 16 seasons and 240 episodes in July 2019.

A seventeenth series is said to air in Autumn 2019 on E! Entertainment meaning that the family would have been filming for a huge 12 years.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE.

CATCH UP WITH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 16 ON THE HAYU PLAYER.