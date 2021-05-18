How much do Deadliest Catch captains make? Sig Hansen and Josh Harris’ net worth explored!











How much do Deadliest Catch captains make? The Discovery show sees crab fishermen do their thing in the Bering Sea. So, let’s take a look at how much the captains of the fishing ships earn.

The saying ‘higher the risk, higher the reward’ comes to mind when watching Deadliest Catch, the fishermen essentially put their lives in danger in order to catch the crabs they need and earn themselves a good wage. The catch, its value and the crew’s share are all detailed on the Discovery show. The crew can often earn $33,000 or $45,000 per season.

How much do Deadliest Catch captains make?

Given the high risk that comes with the Deadliest Catch captains’ line of work, many would assume that they’re paid a hefty amount per fishing season.

The captains featured on the show have net worths ranging from $600k to $4m.

Deckhands on the show reportedly have the potential to earn $30,000 in just six weeks as per Country Living.

How much does Deadliest Catch pay the boats?

Deadliest Catch is one of the most successful TV shows going. The Discovery show is onto its seventeenth season in 2021.

As well as what the cast earns for their catch, they also get paid to have their lives on camera for Deadliest Catch.

Pontoonopedia reports that “some of the richest Deadliest Catch captains could be making between $25,000 and $50,000 per episode“.

Who is the richest captain on Deadliest Catch?

The richest captain on Deadliest Catch is Sig Hansen according to Pontoonopedia. Sig is captain of the Northwestern ship. Sig has a net worth of $4m in 2020 as per eCelebrityFacts. He’s also training his daughter, Mandy Hansen, to become a captain.

Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski of F/V Summer Bay has a net worth of $3m.

Captain Jake Anderson of F/V Saga has an estimated net worth of $1.8m in 2020.

Keith Colburn is Captain of F/V Wizard and has a reported net worth of $1.5m

Captain Steve Davidson of F/V Southern Wind has a net worth of $1.5m in 2020.

Captain Josh Harris of F/V Time Bandit has a net worth of $800k while Captain Johnathan Hillstrand of the same ship has a net worth of $2.2m as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Casey McManus of F/V Cornelia Marie has an estimated net worth of $700k.

Scott Campbell Jr, Captain of F/V Lady Alaska has a net worth of $600,000.

