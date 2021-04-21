How much do Storage Wars actors make? 2021 cast members' net worth explored











How much do Storage Wars actors make per episode? Let’s take a look at the net worth of the show’s cast members in 2021. The AETV show sees storage auctions take place – and those bidding are as passionate as they come.

Storage Wars is a show that does exactly what it says on the tin and more! The storage hunters fight tooth and nail for the potential gold mines that are the storage locations. Some days they find treasure and others, trash. However the experience of Storage Wars is enough for some people.

Screenshot: Storage Wars: Biggest Fights of ALL TIME | A&E – YouTube

Is Storage Wars coming back in 2021?

Yes! Storage Wars fans will be pleased to know that the show is back in 2021.

Season 13 of the AETV show kicks off on April 20th 2021 at 8/9c.

The reality show is filmed in California and has been running since its first ever episode in 2010.

Read More: Who is Makayla Phillips’ sister?

Meet the Storage Wars cast of 2021

The Storage Wars cast for 2021 includes the following people:

Den and Laura Dotson

Darrell Sheets

Brandon Sheets

Kenny Crosley

Ivy Calvin

Rene and Casey Nezhoda

Barry Weiss

Dave Hester

Justin Bryant

Emily Wears

Edwina Registre and Shana Dahan

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

The cast is becoming more well-known now that the show is onto its 13th season.

The California-based auction buyers are veterans while others are new to the game. From thrifting lovers to those who have been holding auctions since they were 11 years old, there’s a real variety of cast members to meet in 2021.

How much do Storage Wars actors make?

For anyone wondering whether the Storage Wars actors get paid for appearing on the show, the answer is yes! The Storage Wars cast makes a huge fortune on the show which sees them bid for storage spaces up for auction.

Attending cut-through storage auctions comes at a good price as the actors are said to make, per episode, $15,000 to $25,000 according to Tuko.

As per The Cinemaholic, the richest cast member is Darrell Sheets with a net worth of $4m. Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz are said to have a net worth of around $2. Louisiana-born Kenny Crossley is said to have the lowest net worth of $1m.

See Also: Who is Walter from Black Ink Crew? G and wife explored!

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON AETV FROM APRIL 20TH AT 9/8C.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK