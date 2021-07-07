How much do the 7 Little Johnstons make per episode? TLC family's salary explored











7 Little Johnstons has been airing since 2013. Now, the TLC show is back for season 9. The show focuses on an American family with Achondroplasia Dwarfism. The family is made up of mother and father – Amber and Trent – and their children Elizabeth, Jonah, Anna, Alex and Emma.

After almost 10 years on TV, it could be expected that the Johnston’s aren’t doing too badly for themselves money-wise. So, lets’ take a look at how much the family earns per 7 Little Johnstons episode.

How much do the 7 Little Johnstons make per episode?

The Johnston family of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons hasn’t publicly stated exactly how much they earn from the show.

However, according to reality TV producer Terence Michael, families like the Johnstons “typically earn 10% of each episode’s budget“.

Therefore if TLC budgeted £250,000 for one episode, the Johnston’s would earn £25,000.

Distractify reported in 2021 that “many believe that they are in a similar income bracket as the Duggars” – the Duggars are the focus of TLC show 19 Kids and Counting.

Where does the TLC family live?

The Johnstons live in Forysth, Georgia, in the USA.

The family fixed up their house during the TLC show and renovated it fully.

According to a report from The List, the Johnston’s home was estimated to be worth about $486,000 in 2020.

7 Little Johnstons: Net worth 2021

Amber and Trent Johnston were childhood sweethearts and together they have two biological children – Elizabeth and Jonah.

Because pregnancy was difficult for Amber, the couple adopted three more children, Alex, Anna and Emma.

The family is the centre of the TLC show but reality TV is not all that they do for work. The children have their own jobs and businesses and, in 2021, are really wanting to move out of the family home.

The dad of the family, Trent, works as a grounds supervisor at a local college. Amber is the head of the local Parent-Teacher Association and Girl Scouts as per her TLC bio.

MD Daily Record writes that the family’s “combined net worth is estimated to be at $3 million as of 2021“.

Seventy-five episodes of 7 Little Johnstons have aired to date as per IMDb. Given that the family likely gets 10% of the episode’s budget, we can estimate that each episode costs $400,000 and the family gets $40,000.

7 Little Johnstons: Anna’s net worth explored

