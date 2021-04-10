How much do The Big Day weddings cost? Netflix couples splash the cash











The Big Day on Netflix has viewers wondering how much the lavish weddings might cost. The show is back for a second season and three more couples allow the cameras into one of the most special days of their lives.

The Big Day season 2 dropped on Netflix on April 7th, 2021. Guest lists in the thousands, luxury cars, elephants and more are a part of the wedding day plans. By the looks of things, the couples on the Netflix series are putting the ‘big’ in The Big Day!

Screenshot: The Big Day – Netflix

How much do the weddings on The Big Day Netflix cost?

Anyone who has come across The Big Day during the nightly Netflix binge may be scratching their heads wondering exactly how much money has been spent on the Indian weddings.

According to Republic World, Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal’s wedding cost Rs.1,50,00,000 which is equivalent to around £150,000.

The ceremonies featured on the show take place in incredible locations including Leela Palace in Chennai, Alila Fort Bishangarh, Bay 15, Goa and more.

The Big Day: Is there a budget?

It doesn’t look as though The Big Day sets a precise budget for the couples who appear on the Netflix show.

Unlike TV shows such as Don’t Tell The Bride, The Big Day seems to simply follow the bride and groom-to-be on their journey, rather than setting out budgets or requirements for their weddings.

The couples who took part in season 2 clearly have their hearts set on specifics when it comes to their wedding days. Some wanted more personal, intimate weddings, while other couples wanted to ensure that their special day represented two cultures coming together.

Twitter reacts to The Big Day season 2

Many viewers of The Big Day season 2 took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new episodes.

Some people seemed gobsmacked by the lavish ceremonies featured on the show, one person Tweeted: “#thebigday – Basically telling me i’m poor!“.

Another said: “#TheBigDay on Netflix amazing ! Shows how to burn money“.

In terms of the amount of money spent on the show’s weddings, one viewer Tweeted: “One dude legit tried to justify spending crores on the wedding because “memories”. Shortly after Mika showed up to perform. So…yeah…I think this family spent crores on this wedding. #TheBigDay#TheBigMess“.

A “crore” means 10 million rupees which converts to about £100,000 in GBP, so it’s safe to say a lot of money was spent on the weddings shown on the Netflix series!

