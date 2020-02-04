Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Every quiz-show fan knows that The Chase is on each weekday at 5 pm. Bradley Walsh is the man we know and love as The Chase presenter. Each episode he quizzes members of the public as well as poking fun at the intimidating Chasers.

The longstanding show has been airing for over 10 years. Season 13 of The Chase airs in 2020 with its number of episodes going into the hundreds this year.

They’re the brainboxes of the UK – how much do The Chasers earn on The Chase?

It’s currently unconfirmed exactly how much The Chasers earn on The Chase. However, it’s safe to assume that each Chaser earns a fair amount from quizzing.

Reports from The Express detail how Mark Labbett and Anne Hergerty earn a healthy sum.

According to a 2019 report, Mark’s net worth stands at around £1.5million including “£34,000 he is known to have won after competing on quiz shows”.

The Express also reports that Anne Hegerty’s “net worth is estimated to be in the millions – however, this has never been disclosed.”

Do The Chasers get a bonus in the final round of the show?

No, although it could have looked like The Chasers get a bonus in the final round of the show, Paul Sinha – AKA The Sinnerman, has confirmed that they do not.

A Twitter user wrote to Paul in 2019: “Paul my wife has asked if chasers get paid more if they win the final chase?”

The Chaser simply replied: “No they don’t.”

Speaking to The Radio Times, Bradley Walsh insinuated that it may not all be about money. He highlighted that The Chasers’ reputation is on the line: “The Chasers are genuinely miffed if they don’t win.”

