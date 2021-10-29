How much do the Chrisleys make per episode of Chrisley Knows Best?











Chrisley Knows Best season 9 is well underway in 2021. The USA Network show has been following the lives and hilarious antics of the Chrisley family since 2014.

The world of the Chrisleys appears to be very lavish on the USA Network show, with Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, getting her first mobile phone at the age of seven and Savannah and Chase being gifted flash cars. So, let’s take a look at how much do the Chrisleys make per episode of the show.

Screenshot: Todd Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley, Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9 Episode 10, Chrisley Knows Best Twitter

Who are the Chrisleys?

The Chrisley family featured on Chrisley Knows Best is made up of dad Todd, mum Julie, Chase, Savannah, Nanny Faye, Grayson and granddaughter Chloe.

Todd’s other two children, Lindsey and Kyle Chrisley previously featured in the show but Kyle left after season 1 and Lindsey after season 5.

Now, the seven members of the Chrisley family are living out their reality TV dreams on the USA Network show each week. Savannah and Chase have also gone on to star in their own spin-off series – Growing Up Chrisley.

How much do the Chrisleys make per episode?

It’s currently unconfirmed exactly how much each member of the Chrisley family makes per episode of the show. However, it is estimated that Savannah earns roughly $250 thousand annually from her contract.

This would mean that she earns almost $10,000 per Chrisley Knows Best episode.

Todd Chrisley’s net worth explored

Surprisingly, Todd Chrisley’s net worth is actually estimated at -$5m. Wealthy Genius wrote that “At one point in Todd’s career he was estimated to be worth as much as $50 million. During Chrisley Knows Best season 1, the majority of his then multi-million dollar wealth came from his real estate business“

In 2021, Julie Chrisley has the highest net worth of the family, hers is estimated at $3m.

Distractify writes that Savannah is worth $1m, however, other outlets suggest that hers and Chase’s net worths are closer to $500k. Grayson is also on par with his siblings in terms of net worth.

