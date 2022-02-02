The Real Housewives of New Jersey flaunt wealth with new houses











After waiting for what feels like an eternity for some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, the Bravo show is officially back as of February 1st, 2022. Teresa, Jackie and the rest of the women return for season 12 and it looks to be jam-packed with drama, judging by the season’s trailer.

Life has really been a rollercoaster for some of the RHONJ cast members, such as Teresa Giudice, but it seems that she’s onto a new chapter in season 12. Some of the other ladies, who joined the show a little later, like Jennifer Aydin, don’t appear to be so lucky in love. All of the ladies have their place on the show, so let’s take a look at how much the Real Housewives of New Jersey make – two of them have moved house in season 12.

Some of the RHONJ cast have been around for over a decade

Teresa Giudice is the only housewife of New Jersey who has been a part of the show since its very beginning in 2009.

Given that Teresa is an OG of the show, it would make sense that she has the highest earnings out of the RHONJ ladies. She earns $1.1m per season as per Screen Rant.

Following Teresa, Melissa Gorga joined the show in season 3.

Dolores Catania jumped aboard the RHONJ train in season 7, Margaret Joseph joined in season 8. Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider were the latest additions to the cast in season 9.

Exploring how much the Real Housewives of New Jersey make

Appearing on a huge hit Bravo show is bound to bring in the big bucks, but for anyone wondering how much each RHONJ cast member makes, let’s take a look.

Screen Rant reports that Teresa earns $1.1m per season.

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa, isn’t far behind earning $750k per season as per Style Caster.

From here, there’s a huge drop to Dolores’ earnings per season which is reportedly $60k.

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs has the highest net worth

Thanks to her Macbeth Collection, Margaret Josephs has made herself a fortune over the years. She has an estimated net worth of $50m as per The Money.

This makes Margaret the RHONJ cast member with the highest net worth.

Margaret is followed up by Jennifer Aydin, who has an estimated net worth of $7m.

As per Wealthy Genius, Dolores is worth a cool $4m, Melissa is worth $3m as per Celebrity Net Worth and Jackie reportedly has a net worth of $2m.

Teresa has the lowest net worth at an estimated $500k in 2022.

