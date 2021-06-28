How much do the Shahs of Sunset cast make per episode? Bravo salaries explored!











Shah’s of Sunset is one of Bravo’s staple shows. Airing since 2012, the show takes a look at the lives of a group of Persian-American friends who live in Los Angeles.

It’s no secret that the stars of the show enjoy the finer things in the life – and why not? If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Here’s a look at how much the Shahs of Sunset cast might be making for appearing on the show, plus a look at their businesses and what their other income streams are.

Do the Shahs of Sunset cast get paid per episode?

Given the levels of drama that are usually seen on Shahs of Sunset, we could only hope that the cast members are paid well for all the entertainment they bring.

The Shah’s of Sunset cast gets paid per episode but they also earn money outside of the Bravo show, too.

MJ, Reza, Destiney and co are most likely paid varying amounts depending on factors such as how long they’ve been a cast member and how much they feature in the show.

How much is the Shahs of Sunset cast paid?

Being a reality TV star really does look to have its perks as celebrity.fm writes that Mercedes “MJ” Javid could earn around $18,000 per episode.

However, networthmag writes that Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedagni earns less at around $8,000 per episode.

A 2021 report from The Cinemaholic writes that the cast most likely earn a salary per episode between $10,000 and $30,000.

How else does the cast make money?

As well as earning money as reality TV stars, the Shahs of Sunset cast have many other ways of getting an income.

GG has her own CBD business, MJ, Reza and Mike works in real estate, Destiney has an event company named Liquid Sweets and Nema is a digital marketing consultant.

As per Nicki Swift, GG has the highest net worth of the group at $12m while MJ has $5m. Reza’s net worth is estimated at $7m while Mike’s is estimated at $3m.

Former Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi had the highest net worth of the group at $50m! Lilly made her millions by launching an e-commerce site and also selling false lashes and beauty treatments.

