There’s no other show quite like ITV’s I’m A Celebrity – Bushtucker Trials, Dingo Dollar Challenges and the reality of sleeping in the Australian jungle is enough to set it apart from other reality TV programmes.

I’m A Celebrity 2019 kicked off with 12 contestants including Roman Kemp, Andrew Maxwell, Nadine Coyle, Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, Myles Stephenson, Adele Roberts, Kate Garraway, Andy Whyment, Cliff Parisi and James Haskell.

However, as we all know, there can only be one King or Queen of the Jungle. The finale of I’m A Celebrity series 19 takes place on Sunday, December 8th 2019. How much does the I’m A Celebrity winner get?

How much does the I’m A Celebrity winner get?

Before entering the Aussie jungle, each contestant on I’m A Celebrity has an agreed amount they’re to be paid. Whether they win the show or not, each campmate still gets their fee.

However, the I’m A Celebrity winner is, of course, crowned King or Queen of the Jungle and is likely to have accumulated a larger fan base. The winner often goes on to be booked for more appearances following the show.

How much will the winner earn from Instagram after the show?

Due to their appearances on the ITV show, the I’m A Celebrity contestants’ Instagram followings have increased.

According to Digital Marketing agency AGY47, Roman Kemp has more than doubled how much he can charge for a sponsored Instagram post from £1,100 to over £2,700 during his time on the show. Whether she wins or not, Jacqueline Jossa is also set to earn big on Insta. Jac now has 215,575 additional followers. and can, therefore, add £1,077.88 to the price of one of her sponsored posts. Myles Stephenson now has 119,210 more followers than he did when the show started, can now charge an extra £596.05 per post.

With the highest following of all celebs at almost 10 million, Caitlyn Jenner can now charge a whopping £48,320.44 for a single post.

What did each contestant earn on I’m A Celeb 2019?

The celebrities who took part in I’m A Celebrity 2019 ranged from international stardom to British soap star favourites. This was certainly reflected in their paycheque for the show, too.

Here’s how much the campmates were most likely paid for their time in the Jungle:

Roman Kemp – £ 40,000

Nadine Coyle – £250,000

Ian Wright – £400,000

Caitlyn Jenner – £500,000

Jacqueline Jossa – £75,000

Myles Stephenson – £25,000

Adele Roberts – £50,000

Kate Garraway – £75,000

Andy Whyment – £100,000

James Haskell – £50,000

