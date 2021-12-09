How much is I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge worth?











Frankie Bridge is one of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants in 2021. The former girl group member and wife of Wayne Bridge has managed to remain in the castle while her peers have been booted off the show by the public. Naughty Boy, Snoochie Shy, Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox were some of the first celebrities to be voted off the ITV series.

From dishing out chores among the group to tackling terrifying trials and challenges, Frankie has had her work cut out on I’m A Celebrity. All she wished for, going into the show, was to place higher than her husband did back in 2016. So, let’s find out how much Frankie Bridge is worth and how much she could be getting paid for her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Frankie’s career explored

Frankie Bridge’s career kicked off much earlier than most people as she was a member of S Club 8 at just 12 years old. Frankie was a member of the group from 2001 until 2005.

Following her time with S Club Juniors, she joined The Saturdays in 2007 when she was 18.

The Saturdays had success as a girl band but stopped singing and performing in 2014.

Since then, Frankie has got married, had two children and written two books.

How much is Frankie Bridge worth?

Frankie Bridge is reportedly worth £11m, however, this is likely combining Frankie and her husband, Wayne’s, net worths together.

As per OK! Magazine in 2020, Frankie, Wayne and their two sons, Parker and Carter live in a “sprawling” house in Surrey.

Frankie is a Sunday Times Best selling author, so it’s likely that her book sales have contributed to her net worth. She published OPEN: Why asking for help can save your life in 2020 and GROW: Motherhood, mental health & me in 2021.

How much is the I’m A Celebrity likely to be paid?

It’s currently unconfirmed how much Frankie is being paid for her appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2021.

Her campmate, Adam Woodyatt, is reportedly being paid £250k to be on the show and his net worth is said to be around £1m.

When Frankie was announced as a 2021 cast member on the show, The Sun reported that she was offered a “bumper deal” from ITV, so it could be even more than Adam’s payout.

