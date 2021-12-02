RHOC: How much is Heather Dubrow's house? Star's wealth explored!











Heather Dubrow has been part of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) franchise for a long time. But how much is her house worth?

The latest episode of the show had fans going gaga over Heather’s house. The reality star stole the show by showing off her stunning house and interior. There is no doubt that her style and personality were reflected in the decor that was selected.

While we have gotten a chance to view a glimpse of the house, we have got more details about her house for you!

How much is Heather Dubrow’s house?

Heather’s house is for $21 million, as per Bravo. The reality star did not hesitate to show off her new 22,000 square feet in the latest episode of the show.

She said: “We finished building this dream house. It’s 22,000 square feet. don’t think there’s an exorbitant amount of rooms. I think we have the normal amount of rooms. They’re just bigger. Except for the movie theater. That’s not a normal room you have.”

At present, the reality star’s home has 13 rooms.

A look at the interior of the house

As per Bravo, apart from having 13 rooms in the house, Heather and her husband Terry have made sure there are enough options to keep family and friends entertained.

To begin with, the house has a bubbly art, an entire area for bottles of Veuve Clicquot to be stored. To add to this, there is a theater in the house that can accommodate 24 people.

With reclining chairs and a phone charging port for every seat, Heather is making sure her guests have no complaints. Moreover, Heather made sure all the things in her house were of top quality as she paid $630,000 on all of the home’s cabinetry.

What’s Heather Dubrow’s net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Heather also has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Before joining the cast of RHOC, Heather had appeared in several shows such as Married with Children, Nowhere Man, Men Behaving Badly, and others.

While her acting career was taking off, Heather decided to leave the entertainment industry to raise her four children.