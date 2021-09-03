How much is Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman worth? Career explored











Josh Altman is one half of luxury realtor duo The Altman Brothers. Josh and Matt Altman are renowned for selling high-end property in Los Angeles, so it’s no wonder that Josh is a cast member on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Josh joined Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in season 4 and now he’s back in season 13 which airs in 2021. Here’s a look at just how much he’s worth and much more!

Screenshot: Josh Altman and Fredrik Eklund Go Head-to-Head Again | Million Dollar Listing LA Season 13 Preview – How much is Josh Altman worth?

Who is Josh?

Josh Altman was born in Newton, Massachusetts on March 10th, 1979.

He is both a real estate agent and investor who has appeared on reality TV shows outside of Million Dollar Listing LA, such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Josh can be found on Instagram with 696k followers @thejoshaltman. He writes in his IG bio: “LA’s #1 Realtor, Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing LA, Speaker, Best Selling Author.”

Josh Altman’s career

Josh graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University.

Following university, he moved to Los Angeeles to become a real estate agent. As per Bravo, Josh “ranks in the top 1% of real estate agents throughout the world. Having sold over $5 Billion over the course of his young career so far puts him in a league of his own.“

Speaking on his YouTube channel in a video which showed viewers a day in the life of Josh, he said: “Everybody always asks me how I got to where I am, look around this garage. Again, the last person. Empty. You wanna make money? Work hard. That’s the key to success, work harder.“

How much is Josh Altman worth?

Forty-two-year-old Josh has amassed a pretty impressive fortune over the years as a real estate agent, flipper and investor.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth $30m in 2021.

Josh married Healther Bilyeu in 2016 and together they have a daughter, Alexis and a son named Ace.

Heather is also a realtor and entrepreneur. Follow her on IG @theheatheraltman where she has 383k followers.

