How much money has CT won on MTV’s The Challenge?











The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies launched on August 11th on MTV and as of December 15th, the series has officially come to an end. The Challenge has been running for a whopping 37 seasons in 221 and there’s one man who has been around for a whole lot of The Challenge series – Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Season 37, Spies, Lies and Allies, saw the cast members take on multiple challenges in sunny Croatia. In total, there were 34 contestants including 17 American players and 17 international competitors. Every person there was competing for a share in a $1 million prize.

Who is CT on The Challenge

Chris “CT” Tamburello is a reality TV star who has spent the majority of his television career on MTV’s The Challenge.

He’s years old and has a wife, Lilli, and a son named CJ.

CT was born on July 16th, 1980 in Massachusetts which makes him 41 years old.

CT’s journey on The Challenge

Chris Tamburello first appeared on The Challenge 15 years ago. The first season he appeared on was The Challenge The Real World: Paris.

In total, CT has taken part in 19 seasons of The Challenge. He’s won five seasons and the last two he took part in he won back to back (2020 and 2021 series).

Following the Spies, Lies and Allies finale, CT is officially the second-most decorated Challenge winner. The contestant who has won the show the most times is Johnny Bananas.

How much money has CT won on The Challenge?

Since CT has taken part in The Challenge for many years, it’s no surprise that he’s made a lot of money form the show. CT’s The Challenge winnings have exceeded six figures in 2021.

As per The Challenge’s Fandom site, Chris has made $1,365,000 from the show to date.

He took home a whopping $400,000 at the end of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies in 2021.

As well as winning a fair amount of money from The Challenge, CT has become famous as a reality TV star and has a combined following of over 900k followers across Twitter and Instagram.

