How old is Armando Rubio from 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way?

The couples taking part in the seasons are putting everything on the line to see if their love really is true all in just 90 days. The original 90 Day Fiance sees those who have applied for a K1 visa head over to live with their US-based fiancé. But, The Other Way season 2 saw the couple take part in the spin-off series that sees US citizen Kenneth head to Mexico to be with Armando…

Who are Armando and Kenny?

Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier are a 90 Day Fiancé couple who first appeared on the show in 2020.

Armando was 31 years old when he first joined the show. He hails from Mexico and said during his 90 Day introduction that he was very close to his family. Armando has two older sisters and one younger. He also has a six-year-old daughter named Hannah from his previous relationship with a woman.

Armando was married for eight years before telling Hannah’s mother that he was gay.

Kenny hails from Florida and after chatting for a year, the couple wanted to meet. The Florida native works in property management and he has four children and a young grandson.

Armando and Kenny age difference

Kenny was born and raised in Ohio and later moved to Florida. He was 19 years old when he came out. Kenny is now 57 years old and said during the TLC show: “Being a dad has been nothing but a blessing to me.”

There’s a 26 year age difference between the couple. While Armando said that some may find their age gap “weird“, he thinks it makes their relationship “Unique, different and special.”

Viewers may have wondered how old Armando and Kenny are as its mentioned during the show that Kenny has a grandson. The couple often makes jokes, too. Armando can be seen saying: “you be careful, you’re the old man“.

Are Armando and Kenneth having a baby?

Armando and Kenneth have been approved the right to get married while on 90 Day Fiancé. They’re already parents to Armando’s biological daughter, Hannah, but it appears that they’d also like to expand their family more.

Speaking to E! in 2021, Armando said: “I really hadn’t mentioned in vitro to Kenny because of his age. I want a part of Kenny. Hannah is mine, she has my blood. To grow our family, I would love for Kenny to donate his sperm and we would have a baby that is his blood.“

Kenny also added that it would be a “lovely thought” to have another child. But added that an older child would perhaps be a better-suited addition to their family than a baby.

