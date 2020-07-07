90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 was a season of heartache, distrust, and constant arguing for many of the couples who thought they found their soulmates.

The season ended a few weeks ago, but the cast is back with a spinoff called B90 Strikes Back!, which airs on TLC. This series allows cast members from season 4 to address social media comments and talk about their perspective of everything that happened during the season of Before the 90 Days.

Ash Naeck is a specific cast member who has been open about his feelings on what happened in his relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Ash; including age, career and relationship status.

How old is Ash?

Ash was born in 1981 and is 38 years-old. He resides in Melbourne, Australia, but his homeland is the island of Mauritius. This island is located near Madagascar off the coast of Africa.

While on 90 Day Fiancé he experienced online bullying because of his bulgy eyes. According to starsoffline.com Ash revealed to the world that:

“He has been living with Hyperactive Thyroid since the age of 21. And, as a side effect of the medical condition, his eyes appear to bulge out.”

Behind Ash’s career

Ash is a relationship coach determined to help women and men find long-lasting love according to his Instagram. He had his first relationship coaching seminar in Australia while his then-girlfriend Avery Warner was there visiting him to attend.

He is also a certified Life, NLP, and Holistic Nutrition Coach. Let’s also not forget that he is a reality television star.

90 Day Fiance to current relationship status

Ash was in a long-distance relationship with Avery Warner who is from Seattle, Washington. They met online and tried to have a lasting relationship. Avery is 32 years old and has two children at the ages of 10 and 2 years old. Ash was married before meeting Avery and starting his relationship with her. He has a 9-year-old son named Taj with ex-wife Sian.

During season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Avery found out that Ash has only been divorced for about a year.

Avery felt as though he was being dishonest. Their relationship did not last and by the end of the season the two called it off. He is still single and taking time for himself.

WATCH B90 STRIKES BACK! MONDAYS ON TLC, AT 8 PM.