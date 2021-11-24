How old is Brandon on The Bachelorette and when is his birthday?











The Bachelorette is in full swing in November 2021. Michelle Young is on her search for true love and the men competing on the ABC show are serious about getting down on one knee for Michelle.

Week by week, Michelle is whittling the men down to just a select few who she’ll date and get to know until she decides who she thinks is ‘the one’. Brandon Jones is certainly in with a chance of being Michelle’s ‘happily ever after’, so how old is Brandon on The Bachelorette? Let’s find out more about him.

The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Midseason Trailer | Hulu BridTV 6682 The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Midseason Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hiPRBXlAKeU/hqdefault.jpg 902001 902001 center 22403

The Bachelorette: Meet Brandon J

Brandon Jones is one of the contestants on The Bachelorette season 18.

He hails from Portland, Oregon and works as a ‘Traveling Nurse Recruiter’.

Brandon can be found on Instagram with 25.5k followers @bmacjones. He writes in his IG bio: “I am here to spread a message of hope” – J Cole“. Brandon is also on Twitter @Bmac_Jones.

Read More: Who are Michelle’s parents LaVonne and Ephraim Young?

How old is Brandon on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette’s Brandon Jones is 27 years old. Michelle said that she thought Brandon was attractive during the show, however, Brandon revealed that it’s taken him a long time to become comfortable with himself.

Brandon described himself as a “late bloomer” on The Bachelorette and said: “I had braces on five years. I wasn’t the most good looking… I was 5’2 all the way up to junior year of high school…“

When is Brandon Jones’ birthday?

Brandon celebrates his birthday on August 19th and he was born in 1994.

Given Brandon’s birthday, his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Michelle Young’s star sign is a Gemini as she was born on June 3rd, 1993. As per Bustle, Gemini and Virgo signs make a good couple on an intellectual level as they may have a lot in common but overall, Bustle writes that “Gemini and Virgo would be better off as friends than long-term romantic partners“.

See Also: Who is Bachelorette Michelle Young’s ex-boyfriend?

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK