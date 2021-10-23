How old is Fred Lewis from Gold Rush and who is his wife?











Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush has been running for over 10 years in 2021. The show, which focuses on various gold miners and their teams, is onto its twelfth season and the miners are doing all they can to bounce back following the pandemic.

Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, Rick Ness and Fred Lewis are all featured in the 2021 series. So, let’s find out more about some of the cast members. Here’s a look at how old Fred Lewis is as well as who his wife is…

Screenshot: Fred Falls Short And Only Makes $8000 For The Season | Gold Rush

Who is Fred Lewis?

Fred Lewis is a cast member on Discovery’s Gold Rush. He’s a much more recent addition to the cast than the other people on the show as he joined during season 11 in 2020.

His time on the show so far has had its ups and downs, he had to end the season early and send his team home previously. However, season 12 may see Fred strike lucky.

Fred was previously a Special Forces medic and travelled the world with his job before opting for a career in gold mining.

Read More: Get to know Tony Beets’ daughter Monica on Gold Rush

Fred Lewis’ age explored

While some of the Gold Rush cast members are quite young when considering the level of responsibility they have, such as 27-year-old Parker Schnabel, others are a fair bit older.

Parker’s age and career level comes down to the fact that he comes from a gold mining family and so, he’s been learning the ropes from a very young age. Similarly, the younger members of the Beets family have had the same experience.

Fred, however, has taken to gold mining later in life. The Gold Rush star is 42 years old.

Kendra Sells Hollywood | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 5939 Kendra Sells Hollywood | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a1VpRAdCWQc/hqdefault.jpg 885136 885136 center 22403

Who is Fred’s wife?

Gold Rush’s Fred is a married man and father. He’s been married for over 14 years.

His wife is Khara Lewis and she’s also a cast member on Gold Rush. Khara is on Fred’s ‘Misfits’ Team of ex-Veterans. According to Distractify she was a psychological operations specialist in the military.

Khara can be found on Instagram under the handle @kharalewis with just over 1.6k followers.

See Also: Is Discovery’s Todd Hoffman returning to Gold Rush?

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK