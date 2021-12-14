How old is Girl Named Tom on The Voice 2021?











The Voice 2021 final is just moments away, and siblings Girl Named Tom have made quite the impression on viewers.

The contestants on season 19 of The Voice have certainly left their mark on the music industry. Viewers all over the world have been left dazzled week in week out with their performance’s.

As the final is tonight, it’s only right that we get to know some more details on the contestants. Fans of the show have been wondering how old Girl Named Tom are, and don’t worry, Reality Titbit have found out along with where they are from.

THE VOICE: Who are contestants Girl Named Tom?

How old is Girl Named Tom?

Girl Named Tom are a group of three currently competing on The Voice. Believe it or not, nobody in the group is actually called Tom. The trio consists of three siblings, Bekah, Caleb and Joshua.

They are all relatively young contestants, Bekah is 21, Joshua 24, and Caleb 26. They called themselves ‘Girl Named Tom’ as the brothers used to call Bekah ‘Thomas’ when they were young children.

Where are Girl Named Tom from?

Girl Named Tom hail from Pettisville, Ohio. They were born here to parents Holly and Chris Liechty.

Their parents are extremely proud of their success. Their mother Holly posted on her Instagram account “I’ve never made an Instagram story before… but we are so excited for our adult children”.

On their website, they state that they are:

“Small town siblings with a wide world-view, we seek to create harmony in a society divided. We believe that as we share our music with our three unique voices, we can inspire the world with a common goal: To fly and help each other fly.”

Girl Named Tom on The Voice

Girl Named Tom have another asset to add to their long list of achievements – making it to The Voice 2021 final.

Girl Named Tom are one of five contestants who will be competing in tonight’s final. They will be up against Hailey Mia, Jershika Maple, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham.

The trio have had some impressive performances so far, they have sang tough songs such as The Chain, River and Viva La Vida. Viewers of the show have been nothing but stunned, one Twitter user wrote: “okay girl named tom just KILLED THAT”.

Another viewer said: “Girl Named Tom’s harmonies are undefeated and unbelievable”. Some are even hoping for a Christmas album…

Wait I want girl named Tom to make a Christmas album. #thevoice pic.twitter.com/eYToXqmXqz — 🧚‍♀️✨🧚‍♀️ (@moonlighttsouls) December 7, 2021

