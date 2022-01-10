How old is Hamza from 90 Day Fiancé compared to Memphis?











90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Memphis and Hamza, Caleb and Alina and Ximena and Mike are just some of the couples taking their online relationships to the next level on the TLC show.

From the days they were chatting online to flying out of the country and spending every day together, many of the 90 Day couples have put a lot on the line to make their relationships work but whether their love will stand the test of time is another story. So, let’s take look at how old Hamza is compared to his girlfriend, Memphis.

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

How old is Hamza from 90 Day Fiancé?

90 Day Fiancé’s Moknii Hamza is 28 years old.

He’s from the city of Kairouan in Tunisia and lives with his mother and his sister.

Prior to Memphis flying out to Tunisia, Hamza’s mother expressed her worries about him dating, and planning to marry, Memphis: “I’m anxious that her lifestyle is different from ours.“

Hamza explained: “In our traditions, it’s not allowed for a man and a woman to sleep together outside marriage. How I see things if two people love each other sex before marriage is normal.“

Read More: What is Ximena’s secret on 90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days?

90 Day Fiancé: Memphis’ age explored

Hamza’s partner, Memphis, is six years older than him at 34.

She hails from Michigan and is a single mother to her daughter, Kennedi.

Judging by Memphis’ Instagram page, she works as a nurse practitioner. Speaking on the TLC show, Memphis said that she grew up with parents who were addicts and therefore, she wants to provide a solid family structure for her daughter.

Follow Hamza and Memphis on Instagram

Memphis can be found on Instagram @missmemphis_90day where she has over 7k followers.

Judging by Memphis’ most recent IG posts, she’s getting on well with Hamza’s mother as she shared a post of some food she cooked captioned: “Thank you Mama Hayet for your patience with my “cooking” skills…“

Kickboxing fan Hamza can be found on the ‘gram @hamza90day with over 2.3k followers.

See Also: Alina’s secret on 90 Day Fiancé and her relationship with Elijah explored

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK