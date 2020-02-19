Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Crowned King of the Jungle in 2018, Harry Redknapp was the oldest contestant of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and now he’s back on our screens in 2020.

The famous football manager enjoyed a long career in the sports industry, stretching from his playing days in the 1960’s to more recent managerial and punditry work.

He and his wife, Sandra, share their home and love for the area of Dorset with the nation during the new ITV series Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer.

So exactly how old is Harry Redknapp? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Harry Redknapp?

Harry Redknapp is a former professional football player and manager.

His involvement in the game stretches over 50 years from 1965-2017. Harry’s most famous exploits come as a manager, where he has coached eight different clubs and one national team.

He’s well-remembered for winning the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 and steering Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011.

Harry has remained in the media spotlight after winning I’m A Celebrity in 2018. He beat Emily Atack and John Barrowman to top spot.

How old is Harry Redknapp?

Harry is 72 years old which made him the oldest contestant to take part during his series of I’m A Celeb.

He was born on March 2nd, 1947 in Poplar, London but now lives in Sandbanks, Dorset.

Sandbanks, which is often dubbed as ‘The Hamptons of England’, is the prestigious place he and Sandra now call home. ITV viewers get a glimpse of life as a Redknapp during his new show which launches on Wednesday, February 19th 2020.

Does Harry have any kids?

One thing that really had the nation’s heart melted during Harry’s time on I’m A Celeb was the love he and his wife share.

Harry and Sandra Harris married in 1967 – and they’re still happily married today.

He and his wife have two sons named Jamie and Mark Redknapp.

Jamie was a professional footballer and now works as a football pundit at Sky Sports.

Ex-footballer and football manager Frank Lampard is also Harry’s nephew.