How old is JB Rader from Moonshiners and what is he doing in 2021?











Moonshiners is a Discovery Channel show that takes a look at the lives of different moonshiners who operate in the Appalachian Mountains. Despite the fact that making moonshine is illegal, the programme has been running since 2011 and continues to do so in 2021.

The Moonshiners cast members include Tim, Mark, Josh, Digger and many more. There are some who are new to the game and others who could practically make moonshine in their sleep. So, how old is JB Rader from Moonshiners? Let’s find out more about the OG of the show…

Screenshot: You Could Learn a Thing or Two From This Old School Moonshiner

Who is JB Rader?

When following recipes which are hundreds of years old, it’s often best to take advice from people who have been in the game longer than you.

Mark and Digger enlisted the help of JB back in 2016 on Moonshiners and said that he had worked with the legendary Popcorn Sutton.

JB Rader is essentially a legend in the illegal moonshine business himself. Speaking of his former moonshine making partner, JB said: “I started out with Popcorn, I admired him for his liquor making.”

Read More: Did Lance from Moonshiners have a heart attack?

How old is JB Rader from Moonshiners?

JB Rader’s exact age is currently unknown, however, online sources suggest that he’d have been born in the 1940s or 1950s.

JB’s former moonshine making partner, Popcorn was born in 1946, so if JB is of a similar age, it would make him around 75 years old in 2021.

Details of JB’s personal life, such as his partner, family, marriage or children don’t appear to be available to the general public. Although JB has spent many years on a hit Discovery show, he’s done well to keep his private life under wraps.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 5805 Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/S6jN–Kmcqw/hqdefault.jpg 882479 882479 center 22403

JB Rader in 2021

While older clips of JB Rader on Moonshiners show him saying that he’s been out of the liquor making game for some time, in 2021 it looks like he’s back into what he does best.

As per the Moonshiners Twitter page, Mark, Digger and JB are making moonshine in the 2021 series.

In 2019, JB also signed a deal with a North Carolina distillery called South Mountain Distilling Co. to make a new moonshine line. JB doesn’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon and the moonshine pro even had a song written about him in 2019!

See Also: What happened to Jeff Waldroup on Moonshiners?

📍 Maggie Valley, NC



Mark, Digger and JB are close to completing the first run of liquor anyone’s made here since Popcorn Sutton did his last run 20 years ago 🥃#Moonshiners on @Discovery and @discoveryplus ➡️ https://t.co/mJGWJuEHZO pic.twitter.com/RohfOaMOKq — Moonshiners (@MoonshinersTV) November 4, 2021

WATCH MOONSHINERS ON DISCOVERY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK