How old is Jennifer from Basketball Wives? VH1 star's net worth and ex-husband explored!











How old is Jennifer Williams from Basketball Wives? Here’s the VH1 star’s age, net worth and ex-husband explained.

Basketball Wives came to an end with its season 9 finale on Tuesday night, March 23d.

This series has had its fair share of drama but what often interests viewers is more information and personal details about cast members.

Many fans want to find more about Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams. So how old is she? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including net worth and ex-husband.

Jennifer on Basketball Wives, VH1 on YouTube

Basketball Wives: How old is Jennifer Williams?

Jennifer Williams was born on September 17th, 1974 and she is 46 years old.

Born in New Jersey, the reality star got her real estate license in 2005 and started working as a real estate agent, selling high-end properties there.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Jennifer owns her own beauty brand called Lucid Cosmetics and later opened the online fashion company Classy Girl Wardrobe.

The Basketball Wives star is also passionate about environmental issues and charity campaigns. She co-founded the non-profit organisation Project Save the World and supports other charity organisations.

TEEN MOM: Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis engaged?

Jennifer Williams: Net worth

An estimation of $25 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer’s fortune is estimated to be $25 million which she has amassed thanks to her career as a real estate agent, reality star and business owner.

While she lived in New Jersey, she sold high-end properties in the area. Before signing on Basketball Wives, Jennifer was part-owner of the fitness company called Flirty Girl Fitness which had studios in Toronto and Chicago.

Jennifer has also gained more social media spotlight and wealth through her marriage with Eric Williams.

NETFLIX: KJ Allen from Last Chance U: Basketball on Instagram!

Jennifer on Basketball Wives, VH1 on YouTube

Jennifer Williams: Ex-husband

The Basketball Wives star’s ex-husband is basketball player Eric Williams, who played in the NBA from 1995 to 2007.

Jennifer and Eric met in 2000 before tying the knot in 2007. They divorced in 2011 and Jennifer walked away with a $30 million settlement, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She also dated CMG entertainment’s Cisco Rosado and Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman.

CATCH UP WITH BASKETBALL WIVES ON THE VH1 WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK