









TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has been running since 2014. It features people who have found love with one another from all across the globe. TLC has launched many spin-off series since the original show has done so well, including 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way couple Jenny and Sumit have had their fair share of issues since they got together. Their problems have mainly come from their families’ inability to accept their relationship. Here’s a look at how old is Jenny from 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way is.

Screenshot: Jenny Is Tired Of Everyone Judging Her Relationship With Sumit | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Jenny and Sumit’s 90 Day journey

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1 original couples.

Hailing from Palm Springs, California, Jenny moved to India to be with her love Sumit who came from from New Delhi.

For three seasons, Sumit has promised to marry Jenny, but the couple has had lots of obstacles to overcome during the TLC show. Initially, Sumit actually catfished Jenny on an online dating site back in 2011. But, it seems that their love is strong enough to still be going together in 2021.

Read More: What happened to Steven and Alina from 90 Day Fiancé?

How old is Jenny on 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way?

One of the biggest issues that Jenny and Sumit have faced as a couple is the fact that Sumit’s parents refused to accept her due to her age.

Jenny is 63 years old and Sumit is 30 years younger at 33 years old.

At points, it seemed that Sumit and Jenny’s 30-year age gap was too much for Sumit’s family to accept, however, in 2021 episodes of the show, it seems that his parents are beginning to have confidence in Jenny and Sumit’s relationship.

90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 BridTV 5684 90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 879538 879538 center 22403

Jenny is finally accepted by Sumit’s parents

During 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in November 2021, Jenny and Sumit seek the help of an astrologer named Khalid.

Khalid said that he had known Sumit for over 20 years and he’d actually previously predicted that Sumit would settle down with an older woman.

As it turned out, Khalid was a blessing for Jenny, who’s been trying to maintain her relationship with Sumit without the interference of his parents. Khalid told Sumit’s parents that they don’t need to “teach” Jenny and Sumit anything and also told his mother to “let him go“.

Given Sumit and Jenny’s ages, it appears to make sense that Sumit’s parents wouldn’t be so involved in their relationship. By the looks of the episode, it’s the most progress that Jenny, Sumit and his parents have made in the last 10 years!

See Also: What happened to Juliana and Michael from 90 Day Fiancé?

On the way back to the house, Jenny felt like it was the longest walk ever to tell Sumit the good news about his parents not interfering in their relationship. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/cACu8HndaT — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) November 8, 2021

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE SINGLE LIFE ON TLC MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK