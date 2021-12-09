How old is Jim Tom from Moonshiners and what’s he doing in 2021?











Moonshiners is a hit reality TV series on Discovery. The show follows the lives of liquor makers who operate in the Appalachian Mountains in the USA. Many of the distillers have been making moonshine since their early teens and have been longstanding cast members on the show.

A lot of the Moonshiners cast members work in teams like Mark and Digger and Mark and Huck, some choose to take their business ‘legal’, while others prefer to stay under the radar. Making moonshine is almost a way of life for many of the distillers on the show. Here’s more on how old Jim Tom from Moonshiners is, as well as what he may be doing in 2021…

Drew’s Dream Car | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 7103 Drew’s Dream Car | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xir2yUjljq0/hqdefault.jpg 916146 916146 center 22403

Who is Jim Tom Hedrick?

Jim Tom Hedrick is a master at making moonshine and reality TV star after appearing on Moonshiners for five seasons.

Jim Tom appeared on the Discovery show from season 2 until season 7.

As per the Sugarlands Distillery, Jim Tom is something of a moonshine-making legend: “He has become one of the most skilled moonshiners in Appalachian and his original hand-crafted spirits were in high demand throughout the South“.

Read More: What happened to Bill Canny on Moonshiners, where is he in 2021?

How old is Jim Tom from Moonshiners

Born on December 25th, 1940, Jim Tom is 80 years old in 2021.

The Moonshiners star partnered with the late Popcorn Sutton who was also a master in the field of liquor distilling.

Jim Tom began making moonshine around the age of 15 and, as per Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth $200,000 in 2021.

An update on Jim Tom in 2021

As Jim Tom is no longer a cast member on Moonshiners in 2021, viewers may wonder where he is and what he gets up to.

As per the Sugarlands Distillery, “Today, Jim Tom is passing his lifetime of experience on to a new generation of distillers.”

Back in 2014, Jim considered giving up a career in making moonshine for one in singing, but it doesn’t appear that his music got off the ground.

It’s likely that he’s continuing to teach people how to make moonshine and perhaps enjoying his later life after accumulating an impressive net worth.

See Also: Moonshiners Mark Rogers’ love life explored, does he have a wife?

WATCH MOONSHINERS ON DISCOVERY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK