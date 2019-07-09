Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The Love Island gang recently celebrated Anna Vakili’s birthday as they pushed aside their differences for a champagne party by the pool.

Anna had been caught in a love triangle with Jordan Hames and Ovie Soko following the Casa Amor twists although it now seems that Jordan has firmly won the race to Anna’s heart.

The shaggy-haired model even completed the swoop with an uber-cute speech for Anna’s big day.

But with Anna turning 29 years old, what is the age difference between them? Is she the oldest in the villa and is Jordan the youngest? Cus’ this could spell disaster!

Love Island 2019 cast ages

Anna is the second oldest contestant on season 5 with Marvin Brooks the only other cast member knocking on the door of 30.

From youngest to oldest, here’s the order.

Marvin Brooks – 29

Anna Vakili – 29

Ovie Soko – 28

Maura Higgins – 28

Michael Griffiths – 27

Amy Hart – 26

Anton Danyluk – 24

Curtis Pritchard – 23

Joanna Chimonides – 22

George Rains – 22

Amber Gill – 21

Lucy Donlan – 21

Belle Hassan – 21

Molly-Mae Hague – 20

Tommy Fury – 20

How old is Jordan Hames?

Jordan slips straight into the middle of the pack at 24 years old.

That means there is a five-year age difference between him and Anna. Michael (27) and Joanna (22) also have a five-year age gap between them although should Amber and Ovie couple up then they will share the largest gap of seven years.

Favourites to win the series Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are exactly the same age, 20.

Who is going to win season 5?

Currently, Molly and Tommy are the runaway favourites to win Love Island 2019.

A lot of the couples are still forming, however, with over three weeks before the final. It’s expected that Maura and Curtis could make a late surge should they couple up while a surprise re-coupling of Amber and Michael could completely sway audiences’ decisions.

ITV are yet to confirm a finish date for the series.

However, previous Love Island seasons have lasted for eight weeks, which would place the live grand final on Monday, July 29th.

There is also a likelihood of producers extending the series by one week until Monday, August 5th.

Things to get excited for!

Week 7 will welcome the gang to the Baby Challenge, where the couples are given a pretend baby doll to look after – we can’t wait to see Molly and Tommy get involved in this one!

Historically, Love Island have also aired a Lie Detector episode although this may not surface in the 2019 series due to complaints from the public over how it affects the casts mental health.

LOVE ISLAND 2019 EVERY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM

