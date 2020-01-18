How old is Lucrezia Molinari? Dancing on Ice contestant looks so good for her age!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Dancing on Ice is officially back with a brand new batch of celebrities to thrust onto the rink!

The competition kicked off in 2020 from Sunday, January 5th at 6 pm on ITV.

Ben Hanlin, Lisa George, Libby Clegg, Perri Kiely, Joe Swash, Lucrezia Millarini, Caprice, Trisha Goddard, Kevin Kilbane, Maura Higgins, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Michael Barrymore are all contestants on the 2020 show.

Trisha Goddard was the first contestant to leave the competition but everything is still to play for for the rest of the celebrities.

How old is Lucrezia Molinari? Viewers have been impressed by her ice-dancing skills from the get-go.

Meet Lucrezia Molinari

Lucrezia Molinari is an ITV news reporter. She originally worked as a barrister after studying Law at the University of Bristol.

It was a life-changing fall that made Lucrezia switch her career path at the age of 22. She and her then-boyfriend were on holiday in Zante when she leaned on a balcony rail and it gave way. The traumatic experience jolted Lucrezia to move into broadcast journalism. Today she’s married and lives in London.

How old is Lucrezia Molinari

Not that she looks a day over 30, in 2020, Lucrezia is 43 years old.

The ITV news presenter celebrates her birthday on February 16th and was born in 1976.

Lucrezia is of Italian heritage. She took to Instagram in November 2019 to share a photo of herself wearing a T-Shirt saying: “Italians do it better.”

While she may be 43, speaking to The Mirror, Lucrezia said that her body in 2020 is “in the best condition it’s ever been.”

Is Lucrezia on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Lucrezia on Instagram @lucreziaitv. She’s been posting since 2016 and has around 5,500 followers.

Lucrezia is also on Twitter with over 12,000 followers (@lucrezianews).

She lists herself as an ITV News presenter and dog owner. By the looks of things, Milo is her pride and joy! Lucrezia has been documenting her Dancing on Ice 2020 experience – including some nasty looking injuries – on social media.

