If there’s any TV show where everything can change in a millisecond, it’s Love Island.

Since Maura Higgins set foot in the villa she’s caused nothing but trouble and we can’t get enough of it!

Maura’s clearly a hopeless romantic as she’s been engaged before and looks to be head-over-heels for Tommy Fury after one date.

So, how old is Maura from Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know…

How old is Maura from Love Island?

Irish gal Maura comes from County Longford which is in the midlands of Ireland.

She was born on November 25th 1990.

Maura is a Saggitarius and will turn 29 years old in 2019.

Love Island: Maura and Tommy

Viewers of Love Island series 5 had a bone to pick with Maura while watching episode 11.

Since having a dinner date with Tommy Fury, Maura’s pretty much been smitten with the pro boxer.

#LoveIsland when you realize maura is 28 and tommy is 20 pic.twitter.com/Rza1XXl4Nk — Kass (@SinfulKass) June 15, 2019

Maura made her feelings very clear that she’s into Tommy and even went as far as climbing over him to try and kiss him three times!

Love Island viewers took to Twitter to express how many complaints probably would’ve been made if the gender roles were reversed given that Maura is 28 and Tommy just 20 years old.

Love Island couples: Age gaps

It seems that the ITV show is no stranger to the odd age gap, though.

All the way back in 2015, Love Island series 1 saw a seven-year age gap between Jordan Ring and his partner Zoe Basia Brown.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas from series 2 had an eight-year age gap between them and Emma Jane Woodhams and Terry Walsh had a nine-year difference with Emma aged 19 and Terry, 28.

