How old is Michael Halterman from 1000-lb Sisters?











Tammy and Amy Slaton are back for another season of 1000-lb Sisters on TLC, but how old is Amy’s husband Michael Halterman?

The wait is finally over for season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters, and it looks like this season has more drama than ever. With Tammy leaving rehab, and Amy looking to find her a nurse, it’s never easy with the Slaton Sisters.

Michael Halterman is a cast member on the show featuring as Amy’s husband. However, there’s not much we know about the TLC star, so we’ve found out how old Michael is, and even found him on Instagram!

TRAVELS WITH MY FATHER: Season 5 is an emotional last ride

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

How old is Michael?

Michael Halterman is 38-years-old, and will be turning 39 on the 2nd of December. He hails from Sturgis, Kentucky, and attended the Union County High School.

Michael currently works as a Mill Operator at Shamrock Technologies. He has moved away from Sturgis, and now lives in Dixon, Kentucky with his wife and son.

He grew up in Sturgis with his four siblings, Angela, Jason, John and Randy. His fame began from the praise he gets for supporting his wife Amy, which we see for ourselves on 1000-lb Sisters.

Michael and Amy’s relationship explored

Michael and Amy have been happily married since 2019, when they got married in Nashville, Tennessee. However, Michael has since announced on his YouTube channel that they previously eloped back in June 2017.

He has been on the show since season one, and has helped Amy throughout her weight loss journey. Amy knew that she needed to lose weight if she ever wanted to become a mother, and this has always been on the cards for her.

She ended up losing 100lbs, and in November 2020 gave birth to a baby boy called Gage. The pair often receive love on social media about how great they are as parents.

Amy and Michael, you seem like really good parents. Congratulations on sweet little Gage! #1000poundsisters — clcnyc77 (@clcnyc77) March 9, 2021

Seeing Amy and Michael finally have their baby with them and being the cutest parents, can’t deal 🥺 #1000lbSisters — katie (taylor’s version) (@katiekardashTD) March 2, 2021

GOGGLEBOX: Who are Michael and partner Anna?

1000-lb sisters: Michael on social media

Michael Halterman isn’t very active on social media, but we’ve found him on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube so you can get to know the TLC star a little better. He currently has 3,084 followers on Instagram and 8 posts.

He’s much more active on his Facebook account, where he posts updates of himself and his son. On the 10th of November, he posted a photo celebrating Gage’s birthday, with the caption: “Happy Birthday my boy”.

Over on his YouTube channel, he has 3.53k subscribers. His channel revolves around gaming, however he occasionally posts vlogs featuring himself, Amy and Gage.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK