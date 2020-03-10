Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

TOWIE and Celebs Go Dating star Pete Wicks has been causing more than just a splash in the world of reality TV for more five years.

The long-haired ‘pirate’ has been part of ITV reality soap The Only Way is Essex since 2015 and signed up to Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

He’s expected to appear in the latest TOWIE series in April 2020 and can be seen on social media making waves with new-found bezzie-b Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pete Wicks from age to height.

MIC 2020: Binky is back with major changes – baby to boyfriend!

Who is Pete Wicks?

Pete Wicks found his fame in 2015 when he joined the cast of The Only Way is Essex, introduced as a close friend of co-star James ‘Lockie’ Lock.

He’s remained on the show ever since and is set to appear in TOWIE season 26, which will air in April 2020.

Nicknamed ‘Pete the Pirate’ for his long locks, Pete has always been a hit with the ladies, boasting TOWIE co-stars Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble as ex’s, along with models Emma Green and Harriett Harper.

On Instagram, Pete has over 1 million followers, with his adorable pug, Ernest, helping to rake in the followers.

Pete Wicks: Age

Pete was born on October 31st, 1988.

This makes the Essex Pirate 31 years old and a Scorpio.

Pete Wicks: Height

A running joke on Celebs Go Dating 2019 was Pete Wicks’ height, with voiceover king Rob Beckett ripping into the TOWIE star for his somewhat miniature size.

Despite this, Pete actually stands at 5ft 10, which makes him bang on the average UK height.

He’s not that small!