The Only Way is Essex is brimming with entrepreneurs and business folk in 2019. From Tommy Mallet to James Lock, Chloe Sims and Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell, the cast is clearly business-minded.

Yazmin Oukhellou joined the cast in 2017 during series 10 and it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing for the brunette beauty on the show.

Yaz has had her relationship ups and downs played out on screen but it looks like things are looking up for her going into 2020.

So, how old is Yaz? The TOWIE star has been successful at a young age!

TOWIE: What is Yaz’s age?

The Only Way is Essex’s Yazmin is 25 years old in 2019.

Yaz celebrates her birthday on May 3rd and was born in 1994.

The TOWIE star has a younger brother named Adam and looks to be close with her parents Hamid and Lisa.

According to Company Check, Yazmin’s dad is listed as an active director of Grays Tyres & UK Garage Ltd so perhaps the business mentality runs in the family.

Y.A.Z Boutique

At just 25 years old Yaz is certainly making moves in business. She runs a wellness retreat in Marrakech and opens the doors to her own shop in October 2019.

Y.A.Z Boutique has its own Insta page and is the TOWIE star’s first venture in fashion.

The shop is located on Hoddesdon high street, the address is 55A High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8TQ.

Prior to the store’s launch, it looks like Yaz is taking orders for the items through Instagram. On the posts so far she writes: “DM TO ORDER”. The store officially launches on November 1st.

Who is Yazmin dating in 2019?

After a messy split on-screen in 2019, Yaz is officially single.

Her ex, James Locke, looks to be back on the dating scene in October 2019 while Yaz doesn’t seem to have moved on with anyone publicly.

It looks as though the 25-year-old is focusing on her business ventures but it’s unconfirmed whether she is seeing anyone new or not.

Episode 9 of TOWIE saw Yaz speak to her mum, Lisa, and explain how she got good grades at school and got a degree but finding love is much harder.

Yaz said: “I feel like stuff like that, I’m good at, but I’m just not very good at love.”

