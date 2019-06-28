Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Things officially got shaken up in the Love Island 2019 villa as of June 28th.

Series 5 of the show took a while to really get the drama going but with the introduction of 12 Casa Amor newbies, there shouldn’t be another dull moment again!

While the original couples were just growing closer, getting jealous and insecure, the Love Island bosses just made things a whole lot more complicated.

Of the 12 sizzling newcomers to the show in episode 23, Belle Hassan is one of the girls.

So, what is Belle Hassan’s height? Here’s everything you need to know…

Belle Hassan – height

On entering the Love Island villa it was clear that belle was a good head and shoulders taller than the rest of the newbies.

The blonde bombshell had heels on during her entry, but so did everyone else.

We’d say that Belle stands at around 5 ft 11, so perhaps Anna’s now got some leggy competition!

Estimating the rest of the girls’ heights, we’d say they range from around 5 ft 5 (Joanna) to 5 ft 7 (Maria).

How old is Belle Hassan?

Love Island’s Belle is on the younger side within the group of girls at just 21 years old.

She comes from Kent and has one older brother named Taser.

Belle, 21, is an aunty and has a famous dad – Tamer Hassan.

Tamer had roles in The Business alongside Danny Dyer, The Football Factory and Layer Cake.

Love Island: Belle on Instagram

Belle works as a freelance makeup artist based in Orpington and her job choice is evident from her Insta pics.

She currently has 25,000 followers but that number is sure to grow now that she’s set foot in the Love Island villa.

Follow her personal page – @bellehassan.

Belle’s makeup artistry page has over 11,000 followers – @makeupby_belle_.

Her clients ranging from younger girls to more mature ladies all end up looking contoured and glam after Belle’s worked her magic.

She has her own YouTube account and offers one to one coaching for makeup artists as well as micro-blading.

