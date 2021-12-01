How tall is Bachelorette's Brandon Jones, height compared to Michelle?











The Bachelorette season 18 kicked off on October 19th, 2021 with Michelle Young having her pick of a selection of different men. As the episodes roll on, Michelle has the task of whittling down the group until she decides who “the one” is.

Season 18 has had lots of ups and downs so far with jealousy and competitiveness rising to the surface many times for some of the contestants. On November 30th, just four men were remaining for Michelle to date, including Brandon Jones. So, how tall is Brandon from The Bachelorette? Let’s find out more about the ABC star…

How tall is Brandon from The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette season 18 star Brandon Jones is one of the show’s front-runners in 2021.

According to his ABC bio, Brandon is “a self-proclaimed basketball fiend“, so we could assume that he’s got the height to shoot hoops well.

Online reports suggest that Brandon is 6ft 3 tall, however he hasn’t confirmed this himself.

Brandon and Michelle’s heights compared

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young played basketball professionally before changing career paths and becoming a kindergarten teacher.

The 28-year-old is 5ft 9, four inches shorter than Brandon!

Michelle is two years older than Brandon who is 26. The pair have gotten on extremely well during the ABC show so far and clearly have a shared love of basketball.

What about the rest of the Bachelorette 2021 contestants’ heights?

While Michelle is 5 ft 9 and Brandon is reportedly 6 ft 3, let’s take a look at the remaining contestants’ heights, too.

Nayte Olukoya is the tallest contestant left at 6 ft 8, Rodney Mathews is 6 ft and Joe Coleman is 6ft 4.

Michelle’s ex-boyfriend and former Bachelor star Matt James stood at 6ft 5.

Height is often an important factor when it comes to finding a partner, but as per Michelle’s ABC bio page, her main focuses are on her partner’s personality, above all, she “wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place“.

