The Bachelorette: How tall is Katie Thurston and how old is she?











How tall is Katie Thurston? ABC viewers want to find out more about The Bachelorette season 17 star. From her height to her age and much more, let’s get to know Katie!

Katie Thurston’s ABC profile describes her as being “unapologetically herself” and that during her time on The Bachelor season 25, “women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in.”

Now, as the Bachelorette herself in 2021, Katie has the pick of 30 men and only one lucky fella will get to win the show (and Katie’s heart, of course). Airing on Mondays at 8 PM ET, The Bachelorette kicked off on ABC from June 7th.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Get to know Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston is ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2021. The leading lady of season 17 has embarked on a dating journey like no other.

Thirty single guys will do their best each week to impress Katie and she has the hard task of decided who stays and who goes on the show.

Katie can be found on Instagram @thekatiethurston with over 620k followers.

How tall is Katie Thurston?

Katie Thurston’s height is currently unconfirmed!

It looks as though The Bachelorette viewers were intrigued to know how tall Katie is as they could then work out the heights of the men on the show. However, Katie, nor ABC, have published her height.

Heavy writes that Katie may be around 5 ft 5 tall. But, we’ll have to wait and see if her height is revealed at a later date!

That is one tall drink of water. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tj3qoOGq3y — Bach Street Girl (@bachstreetgirl) June 8, 2021

The Bachelorette: How old is Katie?

Katie is 30 years old and celebrates her birthday on January 3rd. This makes her a Capricorn.

As per her ABC bio, she hails from Washington and works as a marketing manager.

Katie says she’s looking for a man to build a life with, but are any of them going to make the cut?

ABC via Getty Images

