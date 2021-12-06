How tall is I’m A Celeb’s Snoochie Shy and is she a model?











Snoochie Shy is one of this year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants. The 29-year-old hails from East London and has been enduring trials and challenges on the ITV show since November 21st. Snoochie is living her best life in camp alongside Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy, Arlene Phillips, David Ginola and many more familiar faces.

The celebrities have settled into Gwrych Castle, although some are getting restless due to Naughty Boy being voted in for almost every trial. Despite being bored, having to share chores, and arguing over the cooking responsibilities, the celebs seem to be getting on fine. Snoochie Shy often appears to be a mediator amongst the group. So, let’s find out more about her, how tall is Snoochie Shy?

Who is Snoochie?

Snoochie Shy’s real name is Cheyenne Davide. She’s 29 and works as a radio DJ on Radio1Xtra.

The I’m A Celeb star hasn’t always been on radio, she has modelled for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger in the past and travelled the world as a DJ. Snoochie also worked as a TV host for MTV.

Snoochie has interviewed tonnes of celebrities in her career so far including Rick Ross, Idris Elba and many more.

How tall is Snoochie Shy?

Snoochie Shy is 5 ft 11. She revealed her height in an Instagram video from April 2019.

The DJ was telling her followers which shoes are best for “wyning on man“. Snoochie said Air Force trainers were best: “If you’re in a heel, your leg might buckle.”

Snoochie’s height is perfect for her previous jobs of modelling and in 2021, on I’m A Celebrity, Frankie Bridge said that Snoochie’s “long arms” were useful during a trial.

Back in 2016, Snoochie said in an interview that she “lives off a diet of chicken and Jaffa cakes” which may be how she maintains her physique.

Snoochies height compared with her camp mates

The Standard reported in 2018 that the average height in the UK for woman was 5 ft 3, so Snoochie is taller than average.

She’s taller than Louise Minchin who is 5 ft 6 and Frankie Bridge and Arlene Phillips who are 5 ft 3.

Danny Miller is 5 ft 8, David Ginola is 6 ft 1 and Naughty Boy is 5 ft 5.

