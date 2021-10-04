How to apply for ABC's Supermarket Sweep, casting process explored











Is there anything more entertaining than a game show set in a supermarket? Fast-paced competition show Supermarket Sweep is back in 2021 for a second season on ABC.

From sussing out which Pringles flavours can’t be real to identifying brand logos as quickly as possible, the three teams on the ABC show go head to head each episode in a bid to win cash. So, for anyone wanting to take part themselves, here’s how to apply for Supermarket Sweep…

Screenshot: S1E1 Give Me the Roses, Richard! – ABC

Supermarket Sweep is back in 2021

It’s official – Supermarket Sweep is back in 2021! The ABC show has been renewed for a second season which kicked off on September 26th.

Airing each Sunday at 8/7c, Supermarket Sweep is a format recognised across the globe as the show has been running for so long.

The first-ever edition of Supermarket Sweep came out in 1965 on ABC. Today, the series has been revived, its bigger and better than ever and features its classic theme song of Salt ‘n’ Pepa’s Push It!

Read More: Get to know Tony Beets’ daughter Monica on Gold Rush

How to apply for Supermarket Sweep

Applications for the current season of Supermarket Sweep are currently closed but it doesn’t mean that you couldn’t be in with a chance of making it onto the show as a team of two in 2022.

Head over to ABC’s Casting page to see which shows are open to applications. It’s most likely that if Supermarket Sweep is renewed for a third season that applications would open in October 2021.

ABC asks if potential applicants “love grocery shopping?“, “wanna go wild in the aisles?” and are “ready to win some big cash?!“.

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere Trailer | ABC BridTV 5130 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere Trailer | ABC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hGqFxFxqq4I/hqdefault.jpg 867966 867966 center 22403

Meet the ABC show’s host

ABC’s Supermarket Sweep is hosted by Leslie Jones in 2021.

Speaking of her love for the show back in season 1, Leslie said: “This was my show back in the day, I watched it every day. I used to practice in the grocery store but I didn’t make it past the audition. But that’s ok because now, I’m hosting the whole shabang.“

Leslie is 54 years old and was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She’s a comedian, actress and TV presenter. Find Leslie on Instagram @lesdogggg where she has 1.4m followers.

See Also: Celebrity Supermarket Sweep 2020: cast, plot and air time!

WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP ON ABC FROM SEPTEMBER 26TH 2021 AT 8/7C.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK