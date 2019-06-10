Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

When an hour-long episode of Love Island just isn’t enough, thank heavens there’s an instalment of Love Island: Aftersun to come.

Caroline Flack is living her best life presenting the extra show with different guests every week.

The first episode of Aftersun kicked off on Sunday, June 9th at 10 pm and featured the first Islander to be axed from the show, Callum Macleod.

Here’s how to bag yourself tickets to Love Island’s Aftersun show…

When is Love Island: Aftersun on?

ITV2’s Love Island airs from 9-10 pm (all week except Saturdays).

And once Love Island finishes on a Sunday night at 10 pm, Aftersun starts.

The gossip-filled show airs for an hour until 11 pm.

Love Island: Aftersun – tickets

If you can’t get enough of Love Island then remain tuned in on a Sunday to ITV2 for all the gossip and exclusive clips Aftersun has to offer!

If you want to go a step further and see the show first hand then tickets are easy to get your hands on.

Tickets are free and you can secure yours online here.

All that’s required is that you’re over 18 and registered with Applause Store.

Registration can be done online and only takes a few minutes.

Once registered, you can choose a specific date you’d like to be part of the audience!

When is the Love Island 2019 final?

The fifth series of Love Island started on June 3rd 2019.

Going off previous years’ final dates, we’d estimate that series 5 will come to an end on July 29th.

There are normally around 43 episodes per season so we can expect the same from the 2019 show.

Series 4 saw Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham take the Love Island crown with Laura Anderson and Paul Knops as runners up.

Dani and Jack looked to have found true love in 2018 even having their own spin-off show on ITV but as of Spring 2019, they are no longer together.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.