Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on ITV for a brand new series in 2020. The Saturday night show kicked off from Saturday, February 22nd 2020 at 7 pm.

Ant and Dec bring us some classic comedy sketches, stunts, pranks as well as some fantastic competitions.

The show which has been dubbed the “happiest 90 minutes of the week” brings out some of the best giveaways seen on telly. So, let’s take a look at how to get your hands on an Ant and Dec Takeaway 2020 poster.

Ant and Dec Takeaway 2020: How to get a poster

To take part in the 2020 Place on the Plane competition, you’ll need a poster.

ITV advises picking up a Place on the Plane poster from your local Virgin Holidays store.

Alternatively, you can register online with ITV and download a poster to print off at home.

The poster must be displayed in your window at home and each week, a celebrity guest goes out on the hunt for a poster. If you’re picked – you win a place on the plane!

What is the Place on the Plane competition?

A Place on the Plane is just one of many competitions available to Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in 2020.

The prize involves a family holiday to Disneyland in Orlando, Florida.

According to Disney: “You’ll get to explore all the action, excitement and magic of the six Disney parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Plus you’ll get the exclusive opportunity to watch the series finale of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, LIVE, from Magic Kingdom Park.”

Winners also get a Disney Gift Card worth $2,500 to spend while on holiday. The holiday is for five nights for up to four people.

Are there other ways to enter the competition?

The Place on the Plane competition can take up to 300 winners.

To enter text WINNER to 68333 (texts cost £2 plus one standard network rate message), call 0906 878 8333 (calls will cost £2 plus network access charge) or post your name and phone number to: SNT 01, PO BOX 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online here for £2.

