The world has seen Khloe Kardashian go through some tough times over the last few years. From cheating scandals to giving birth, anyone who has watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians will know her ride hasn’t been the easiest!

She could almost be as popular – if not more so – than her famous sister, Kim. And the pair are on par with their toned bodies.

Khloe has pretty much transformed herself from her younger days of being ‘the biggest sister’ and now she’s repping a body that many envy worldwide.

In 2017 she brought out her own show ‘Revenge Body’ on E! Entertainment where participants get a makeover inside and out with the help of personal trainers and stylists.

Here’s how to get on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian!

If you’re willing to walk in the footsteps of Kardashian sister Khloe and sweat your socks off for a new bod, then you’re in the right place. The application is easy enough, although it is quite lengthy.

The Conlin Company cast for the show and they’re accepting applications for both men and women, individuals and teams online.

The application form requires a fair bit of information, from your occupation to any clubs or activities you took part in at school, to the hardest thing you’ve experienced in life so far.

If you’re ready to get your revenge body then apply here.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian in 2019

Series 3 of Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body show kicked off in the USA on July 7th 2019.

The show airs on E! Entertainment and sees Khloe’s fans totally transformed as they lose weight and get a makeover from top stylists.

Queer Eye’s Tan France appears in episode 1 of series 3 and lends a helping hand to a participant, Deeran, who is on the show and wanting to come out as gay to his father.

Khloe Kardashian’s body transformation

After transforming her own body with the help of personal trainers such as Gunnar Peterson, Khloe is ready to help her fans get in shape, too.

Khloe revealed that she worked out every day for 30 days after giving birth to her daughter, True, in April 2018.

The 35-year-old said that she hadn’t actually changed in weight but her body, clearly, is very different than before she went hard on the fitness.

As a young girl, Khloe admits she was dubbed “the fat, funny sister”. Now she’s turned her own life around by working out and eating healthily. Khloe’s ready to help others make a turnaround as she says “a great body is the best revenge!”.

If you’re unable to watch Revenge Body on TV then Hayu, Now TV and Amazon are streaming services which air the show.

For both Now TV and Amazon, a Hayu Pass costs just £3.99 per month.

A Hayu subscription costs £4.99 for UK viewers.

