How to get The Price is Right 2021 tickets and what are the requirements?

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history, where members of the audience get involved to win cash and prizes. Contestants win the prizes by simply guessing the correct retail price of various items – it’s as simple as that!

If you’re wondering how you can get involved, you’ve come to the right place. Reality Titbit have found out how you can get tickets, and the requirements needed to be chosen.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

How to get The Price is Right 2021 tickets?

To get the chance to be in The Price is Right audience, all you have to do is head over to their official website. Then at the top click the option it says ‘click for tickets’.

This should take you to a page where you fill out an eligibility requirements form. Some of the requirements include being 18 years old, you or any of your family must not have worked for CBS in the past 6 months or have appeared on The Price is Right in the past 10 years.

If you meet all the requirements, you’re then taken to the next stage. For the next steps, you have to fill in some details about yourself so The Price is Right team can make sure you’re the right fit for the show.

How to get chosen for The Price is Right audience?

The process of getting tickets to be in The Price is Right audience seems easy so far, but it is not as straight forward as it seems. To get chosen, you need to make sure your application stands out and you seem as exciting as possible.

Some of the questions they ask you include – describe your personality and what is the craziest thing you have ever done for money? Anyone wanting tickets will have to make sure to bring their wildest stories to the table!

Where is The Price is Right filmed?

The Price is Right is filmed at Studio 33 in CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. Studio 33 is also known as Bob Barker Studio, and is located in 7800 Beverly Boulevard, Fairfax, Hollywood, USA.

Although this has been the location of the show for its entire history, they did branch out of Los Angeles for a special occasion. The Price is Right 30th Anniversary Special was filmed at Harrah’s Rio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

