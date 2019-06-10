Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Whether you’re team Tommy Fury, part of the Curtis Pritchard clan or waiting for the perfect Bombshell to land, the Love Island 2019 final is coming around very quickly.

Eight weeks of action will come down to the live final in Majorca, with three couples enduring the nervy final vote to see who claims the season 5 crown alongside £50,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about shadowing Caroline Flack as part of the screaming entourage in the background of the final.

When is the Love Island 2019 final?

It is likely that the final will be on Monday, July 29th, which is exactly eight weeks after launch night.

Each Love Island season has lasted longer than the previous, with the 2018 series hitting eight consecutive weeks inside the villa.

Season 5 is sure to last eight weeks, although it could be more.

There is no exact way to predict the final of the series as ITV producers tweak the rules and format as it goes along, which makes the dating show so exciting and unpredictable.

How to get tickets for the Love Island 2019 final

Tickets for the Love Island 2019 are free!

To register your interest, you simply need to register and apply via the Applause website here.

Of course, the final is in Majorca. The form specifically states that you should only apply if you are planning to be in Majorca at the end of July.

So, if you’re looking for a short holiday or will be nearby in Spain, apply now!

What happens if you’re in the audience?

Audience members will be welcomed into the villa, stepping foot by the pool of the Islanders and mingling with their friends and family, who will primarily make up the audience.

The website states that you will be “joining us inside the Villa compound for an evening you will never forget”, hinting that the night may not end once the show finishes.

Either way, you’ll be part of the live recording on ITV2.

