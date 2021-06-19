How to Sign Up for ABC's Family Feud! Eligibility, audition and other details explored!











Season 7 of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud has just begun and viewers are already loving it. The first episode hosted by Steve Harvey was premiered on June 7 and the second was released on June 14.

The debut episodes featured Rob Lowe go against Terrence Howard, while the second one saw Zach Braff & Donald Faison vs. Neil Flynn and Wendi McLendon-Covey vs. Patrick Warburton.

Celebrities often get invited to the show.

However, fans of the ABC show must brace themselves for a chance to get one of the episodes as auditions for Family Feud’s upcoming season has already begun.

SEE: Growing Up Hip Hop: Age and Instagram of Briana

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – “The Bold Type vs. RuPauls Drag Race” The cast of Freeforms critically acclaimed dramedy “The Bold Type” takes on RuPaul, the worlds most famous drag queen, and the team from his Emmy Award©-winning show, “RuPauls Drag Race,” in a fiercely funny faceoff for the ages in this new one-hour episode of ABCs “Celebrity Family Feud,” SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Byron Cohen via Getty Images) STEVE HARVEY

How to Sign up for ABC’s Family Feud?

Fans can head to the official Family Feud website and chose the ‘Apply option.’

They will be asked to confirm their age, wherein they need to enter their date of birth.

They will then be directed to a form that will ask them their name, email address, city and family information. Applicants must also add a video and some pictures featuring their family.

Once you complete the application, you will be directed to further procedure to secure an audition.

Eligibility and Audition details explored

The game show’s website details the eligibility criteria. Some of them are:

Contestant must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

They must be U.S. citizen or at least have permission to work within the United States.

An individual running for political office or has been on the show more than two times in the last year is ineligible.

Other details are stated on familyfeud.com.

The website, states that although an audition video is not mandatory it’s highly recommended. If one is unable to include a video, then trying to add as much information about their family including photos helps secure a spot.

Another thing to note is at the moment the auditions for ABC’s Family Feud 2021 are being held online via ZOOM due to COVID-19.

SEE: Holey Moley fans quiz show’s filming location

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- “Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake and 2 Chainz vs. Big Boi” – “Celebrity Family Feud” is B-A-C-K with a big funny faceoff between two legendary daytime show hosts when Kathie Lee Gifford competes against Ricki Lake. In the next game, rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi go head-to-head to test their skills on this new, all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” returning on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Byron Cohen via Getty Images) STEVE HARVEY

What does the show’s winner get?

An early 2020 report in The List states that $20,000 is the average amount each family can win. But if they continue to have a five-game winning streak, the amount can go up to as much as $100,000.

Also one of the show’s former contestant Cole Simmons revealed that a family has to wait for as many as 90 days after the show airs to receive the winning amount. The winning amount is automatically divided five ways.

Hence each member of the family gets $4000 each if they win a total of $20,000.