Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

The sight of Phillip Schofield stumbling around his kitchen attempting to test-run a pair of ‘hoverboard shoes’ should be enough to entice you into watching How to Spend It Well at Christmas.

ITV’s legendary presenter is the face, feet and thumbs of their premiere Christmas gift show, where Phillip gets his hands on all of the latest Xmas goodies to determine the ultimate list of toys, gadgets and gifts.

Watching Phillip giggle his way through games such as ‘Don’t Step in It’ (a plastic poo) offers hilariously light-hearted entertainment. But, the content on the show is also grade A.

Phillip enlists the help of friends, families and kids as they put together a comprehensive rating and review system for everything Christmas related.

It’d be a good idea to hold off on all of your Christmas shopping into How to Spend It Well at Christmas 2019 airs…

How to Spend It Well at Christmas 2019: Start date

The three-part series launches on Sunday, November 24th. Episode 1 airs on ITV at 7 pm where Phillip and wife Steph will cover the latest gifts and gadgets.

Episode 2 airs on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8 pm, focusing on toys.

Reality Titbit is waiting on confirmation for episode 3.

What to expect in episode 1!

Episode 1 focuses on the latest tech and gizmos, with the 2018 episode highlighting a lot of drone-related products.

Phillip will get his hands on all of the latest technology, which may mean some expensive virtual reality presents given what is trending in the toy and tech world right now.

ITV say:

From finding out if a twerking llama is really the top toy to get for Christmas to tasting the top festive fizz and trialling the latest meditative mask, Phillip sets out to bring you the ultimate inside track on to what to buy in time for the festive season.

As always, Phillip will give each gift a score based on its price, how he found the gift and how it faired with his team of ‘toy testers’.

BF RUMOURS: Ferne McCann’s boyfriend in 2019: Is she still dating Jordan Hames?

Roll on the celebrity guests

Phillip won’t be alone when it comes to playing with his toys, with a selection of celebrity families joining the action.

The 2019 series of How to Spend It Well at Christmas includes Coronation Street stars Jack Shepherd, Alan Halsall and Colson Smith.

There’s also musician Sophie Ellis Bextor swinging by with mum Janet, as well as Clare Balding, Stacey Soloman, racing driver Billy Monger, Ex Olympian skier Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards and chef Matt Tebbutt.

Last, but certainly not least, Premier League striker Jamie Vardy will be testing out board games with wife Rebecca.