Phillip Schofield has roped in his wife as well as everyone he knows for a new series of How to Spend It Well at Christmas in 2019.

The ITV show, which aims to help consumers make the best choices at Christmas time, kicked off from November 24th at 8 pm.

Episode 2 of How to Spend It Well at Christmas gave a round up of the best children’s stocking fillers and featured Stacey Solomon and her two sons, as well as the Vardy family.

Here’s how to bag yourself a How to Spend It Well at Christmas glow in the dark jumper this Chrimbo.

How to Spend It Well at Christmas: Glow in the dark jumper

Phil, and his wife, Steph, donned some glow in the dark Christmas jumpers during episode 2 ofHow to Spend It Well at Christmas.

Testing out the snazzy tops, Phil wrote a message on his wife’s jumper while she aptly wrote “Ho, ho, ho” on Phil’s in glow in the dark pen.

The jumpers can even be drawn on from a distance, but accuracy can be lost the further away you go.

Illuminated Apparel

The glow in the dark Christmas jumpers come from Illuminated Apparel.

Combining tech and fashion, the company was born. Illuminated Apparel founder Robert Manley first came up with the idea of a glow in the dark t-shirt.

According to their website: “Dedicating hours to research and turning his Mum’s kitchen into his very own laboratory Illuminated Apparel was born.”

Buy an Illuminated Apparel glow in the dark Christmas jumper

If a glow in the dark Christmas jumper is everything you’ve been looking for this Christmas then you’re in luck.

The jumpers can be ordered online, as well as the pens which you’ll need to draw on them with, from the Illuminated Apparel site.

The Christmas jumpers come in at £25 while the pens cost £5 taking the total for this gift to £30.

There are three variations available on the website in December 2019 including ‘cool Santa’, ‘polar bear’ and ‘Christmas tree’.

WATCH HOW TO SPEND IT WELL AT CHRISTMAS FROM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH ON ITV

