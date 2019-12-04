Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Phillip Schofield is back on ITV with a brand new series of How To Spend It Well at Christmas in 2019.

Series 3 kicked off from Sunday, November 24th at 7 pm. Phil runs us through the best gifts to buy this Christmas including children’s toys and more.

Forget anything remotely mainstream such as Barbies or Action men, on-trend this year are unboxing toys such as Blume Dolls, food-themed toys like Cutetitos and gross toys like the Fart Ninja.

On average, Phil’s test group spent £55 on their stocking fillers. So, let’s take a look at some of the most popular toys from episode 2.

How To Spend It Well at Christmas: Stretchy poo

During episode 2 Phil Schofield took a look at some of the gifts on offer in 2019.

Toys such as Owleez, Juno My Baby Elephant, Nestlings and more were all tried and tested on the show.

Taking a look specifically at stocking fillers, Phil had a test group of kids pick out their own stocking fillers to see if they’d make cheaper choices than their parents.

The national average price spent on stocking filler gifts was around £100. But the test group spend almost half of that at £55.

Roblox characters and Goo Jit Su were top of the list when it came to stocking fillers. However, a £1.99 toy, squidgy poo took first place. The ‘stretchy poop’ came from HTI Toys.

How To Spend It Well at Christmas – bank game

Another part of the show saw families try out games to play this Christmas. What’s in the Box, The Slow Motion Race Game, Shake Off and Bank Attack were put to the test.

Bank Attack is for players aged seven or over. Instructed by the boss, the rest of the family must follow instructions carefully.

The family playing has to swap and use tools at the right time in order to break into the vault and get the gold. If you run out of time, the alarm goes off.

Buy Bank Attack online from Smyths Toys for under £20.

