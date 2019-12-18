Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

How To Spend It Well at Christmas is back on ITV in 2019 with Phil Schofield showing us all the best gifts, food, drinks and more this festive season.

While some people love the tradition of spending hours in front of the stove on Christmas day, others couldn’t think of anything worse than cooking.

So, with both kinds of folk in mind, Phil decided to try out two kinds of turkey on the show during episode 3.

If you’re wanting to hunt down the turkey featured on How To Spend It Well at Christmas, then you’re in the right place.

How To Spend It Well at Christmas: Turkey vs Turkey

Phil Schofield got down to business in the third episode of his Christmas series and talked all things turkey.

Home cook Jill and her husband Geoff went head to head during How To Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield episode 3.

Jill decided to cook a raw turkey from the local butcher in her usual way while Geoff wanted to find a way to cook Christmas dinner quickly.

The slow-cooked turkey crown is already brined, seasoned and pre-slow cooked for three and a half hours so it only needs 55 minutes in the oven.

Geoff and Jill cooked for eight people, serving the turkey with all the trimmings.

Unexpectedly, it was the Sainsbury’s turkey crown in a bag that came out on top, the whole test group loved it!

Sainsbury’s Christmas bird in a bag

Rather than buying a raw turkey, Sainsbury’s has now brought this easier alternative to the market.

Why not spend less time worrying and fussing over that big bird and opt for a pre-cooked turkey crown in a bag from Sainsbury’s which can be ready in under one hour?

Each turkey crown in a bag serves 4 people and costs £32.50. Sainsbury’s are currently offering the turkey crown for £29.50 for a limited time, buy yours online here.

