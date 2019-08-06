How to watch Emma Willis Delivering Babies: Time, channel and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It seems as though whatever Emma Willis tries her hand at she manages to pull off. She’s hosted everything from Big Brother to The 100k Drop and The Voice and the TV presenter is showing no signs of slowing down.

Now, Emma is letting the UK public in on her journey down another career path – and it’s not one for the faint-hearted, either.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies is filmed in Essex and sees Emma complete her 16-week Maternity Care Assistant training. From birth plans going wrong to water births and epidurals, the 43-year-old has got her work cut out.

If there’s anything that can move even the most cold-hearted to tears it’s the birth of a newborn baby so this one’s set to be an emotional watch. Here’s how to watch Emma Willis: Delivering Babies!

What is Emma Willis: Delivering Babies?

Emma Willis spent part of 2018 delivering babies and now she’s back for a second series.

The stunning TV show host spends three months in a hospital to complete her training as a Maternity Care Assistant. Emma works four shifts a week at Harlow’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex alongside the rest of the maternity team.

Her shifts involve working day and night ensuring that Emma gets the full picture when it comes to getting first-hand experience of working on a maternity ward. She described the series as “overwhelming and emotional” in an interview with the W Channel.

Emma added that she always thought she’d end up working in maternity, she said: “I watched my mum do it growing up and so it’s kind of what I always thought I would do”.

How to watch the W Channel

If Emma Willis’ second series of Delivering Babies is right up your street then there are a few ways to watch the show.

The W Channel can be accessed via channel number 809 for Sky TV subscribers.

Virgin Media customers can head to channel 211 and for BT and TalkTalk users it’s 383.

Series 2 of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies kicks off at 8 pm on Tuesday, August 6th 2019.

Can I watch Emma Willis: Delivering Babies online?

By the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like there are many watch online options for Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

There isn’t a W Channel catch-up service available for the show. However, you can find more information about Emma Willis: Delivering Babies via the website.

The show can be streamed via Sky Go and is also available to watch live for TV Player subscribers. A monthly subscription to TV Player costs £6.99 and the first month comes free.

WATCH EMMA WILLIS: DELIVERING BABIES FROM AUGUST 6TH ON W CHANNEL AT 8 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE